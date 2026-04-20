Comida gratis en Chicago: dónde y a qué hora ir esta semana del 20 al 24 de abril

10:30 am – 12:30 pm: Care For Friends (530 W Fullerton Pkwy).

11:00 am – 1:00 pm: Care For Friends (530 W Fullerton Pkwy).

11:30 am – 12:30 pm: St Stanislaus Kostka (1351 W Evergreen Ave).

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Above and Beyond Food Pantry (817 S Pulaski Rd).