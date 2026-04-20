Comida gratis en Chicago: dónde y a qué hora ir esta semana del 20 al 24 de abril

Este lunes 20 de abril de 2026, la red del Greater Chicago Food Depository y diversas organizaciones comunitarias han activado sus cronogramas de distribución para garantizar que ninguna familia se quede con la mesa vacía esta semana.
Si necesitas apoyo, aquí tienes el calendario detallado con direcciones y horarios específicos para que puedas planificar tu visita.
Cronograma de entrega: del 20 al 24 de abril
Lunes 20 de abril
-
10:30 am – 12:30 pm: Care For Friends (530 W Fullerton Pkwy).
-
11:00 am – 1:00 pm: Care For Friends (530 W Fullerton Pkwy).
-
11:30 am – 12:30 pm: St Stanislaus Kostka (1351 W Evergreen Ave).
-
12:30 pm – 1:30 pm: St Pius V Parish (1919 S Ashland Ave).
-
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Above and Beyond Food Pantry (817 S Pulaski Rd).
Martes 21 de abril
-
9:00 am – 11:00 am: St. James (2907 S Wabash Ave).
-
9:00 am – 12:00 pm: Northwestern University Settlement Association (1400 W Augusta Blvd).
-
9:30 am – 11:30 am: Chicago Lights (126 E Chestnut St).
-
9:30 am – 12:00 pm: Harvest Hub Lincoln Park (2145 N Halsted St).
-
10:00 am – 12:00 pm: St. Matthew Child Advocate (1000 N Orleans St).
-
10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Chicago Temple Corps Community Center (1 N Ogden Ave).
-
10:00 am – 12:00 pm: First Baptist Congregational Church (1613 W Washington Blvd).
-
10:00 am – 1:30 pm: Pilsen Food Pantry (2124 S Ashland Ave).
-
11:30 am – 12:30 pm: St Stanislaus Kostka (1351 W Evergreen Ave).
-
11:30 am – 1:00 pm: Meals Ministry (126 E Chestnut St).
-
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Above and Beyond Food Pantry (817 S Pulaski Rd).
-
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm: St Pius V Parish (1919 S Ashland Ave).
Miércoles 22 de abril
-
9:00 am – 11:00 am: St. James (2907 S Wabash Ave).
-
9:00 am – 12:00 pm: Northwestern University Settlement Association (1400 W Augusta Blvd).
-
9:30 am – 11:30 am: Chicago Lights (126 E Chestnut St).
-
10:00 am – 1:30 pm: Pilsen Food Pantry (2124 S Ashland Ave).
-
11:30 am – 12:30 pm: St Stanislaus Kostka (1351 W Evergreen Ave).
-
11:30 am – 1:00 pm: Meals Ministry (126 E Chestnut St).
-
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Above and Beyond Food Pantry (817 S Pulaski Rd).
-
2:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Midwest Asian Health Association (218 W 26th St).
-
6:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Breaking Bread Ministries (1111 N Wells St).
Jueves 23 de abril
-
9:00 am – 11:00 am: St. James (2907 S Wabash Ave).
-
9:00 am – 12:00 pm: Northwestern University Settlement Association (1400 W Augusta Blvd).
-
9:30 am – 11:30 am: Chicago Lights (126 E Chestnut St).
-
10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Life Changers International Church (1337 W 15th St).
-
10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Midwest Asian Health Association (218 W 26th St).
-
10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Midwest Corps Community Center (20 S Campbell Ave).
-
11:30 am – 12:30 pm: St Stanislaus Kostka (1351 W Evergreen Ave).
-
11:30 am – 1:00 pm: Meals Ministry (126 E Chestnut St).
-
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Above and Beyond Food Pantry (817 S Pulaski Rd).
-
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Pilsen Food Pantry (2124 S Ashland Ave).
Viernes 24 de abril
-
9:30 am – 11:30 am: Chicago Lights (126 E Chestnut St).
-
10:00 am – 1:30 pm: Pilsen Food Pantry (2124 S Ashland Ave).
-
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Above and Beyond Food Pantry (817 S Pulaski Rd).
-
12:30 pm – 1:30 pm: St Pius V Parish (1919 S Ashland Ave).
-
1:30 pm – 3:30 pm: Our Lady of the Holy Family (1334 W Flournoy St).
¿Qué tipo de ayuda recibirás?
Dependiendo del lugar, existen dos modalidades principales:
-
Despensas: Funcionan como un supermercado donde eliges productos (granos, frutas, verduras) para cocinar en casa.
-
Comedores / Comidas calientes: Ofrecen platos listos para consumir en el sitio, ideales si no tienes acceso a una cocina.
Importante: La mayoría de estos sitios no requieren documentación ni pruebas de ingresos, pero se recomienda llegar temprano y llevar bolsas propias para transportar los alimentos.
Visita nuestras secciones: Servicios e Internacionales
Para mantenerte informado sigue nuestros canales en Telegram, WhatsApp y Youtube