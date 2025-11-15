Guía para acceder a comida gratis en Florida del 17 al 22 de noviembre: los puntos de entrega más cercanos

En Estados Unidos (EEUU) existe una acentuada preocupación por la situación alimentaria de sus habitantes, en diferentes estados existen variedad de bancos de alimentos y organizaciones enfocadas en ofrecer asistencia a los más necesitados, conozca los puntos clave durante la tercera semana de noviembre.
En el caso de Florida, hay algunas que realizan entregas semanales de despensas de alimentos gratuitos, descubra dónde y en qué horarios puede recibir la suya.
Por una parte, tenemos que Feeding Tampa Bay, estará realizando entregas semanales del lunes 17 hasta el sábado 22 de noviembre.
Esta es una de las organizaciones de asistencia alimentaria más grandes del oeste de Florida, su principal misión es acabar con el hambre en los diez condados de la Bahía de Tampa, incluidos Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco y otros.
Feeding Tampa Bay funciona como un centro de distribución, recopilan grandes cantidades de alimentos de productores, minoristas y donantes, y luego los distribuyen a través de una amplia red de socios comunitarios.
41 puntos de entrega de despensas móviles con Feeding Tampa Bay
Lunes 17 de noviembre
- En POLK | Pilgrims Rest: 1052 N Kettles Ave. Lakeland FL 33805. De 9:00 a 11:00 de la mañana.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Dream Builders: 8131 Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En PASCO | YMCA Trinity: 8411 Photonics Dr, New Port Richey, FL 34655. De 12:00 pm a 2:00 pm.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
- Esta entrega requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Bay Chapel Food Pantry: 19911 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647. De 3:00 a 5:00 pm.
- HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Causeway Center: 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619. De 4:00 a 7:00 pm.
Martes 18 de noviembre
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 9:00 a 11:00 am
- Requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En HARDEE | Cutting Edge Ministries: 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 9:30 am a 12:00 pm.
- En POLK | Frostproof Care Center: 23 S Scenic Highway, Frostproof, FL 33843. De 10:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:0 pm.
- Requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En POLK | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Champions Church: 1801 Havendale Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33881. De 4:00 a 6:00 pm.
- En PINELLAS | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Positive Impact: 1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. De 4:00 a 6:00 pm.
- En PASCO | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* The Volunteer Way: 8061 Congress St, Port Richey, FL 34653. De 4:00 a 5:30 pm.
Miércoles 19 de noviembre
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Tampa Underground | Ministerio Mujeres Restauradas por Dios Underground: 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603. De 8:30 a 10:30 am.
- En MANATEE | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* 53rd Ave Church of Christ: 3412 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203. De 8:30 a 11:00 am.
- En POLK | House of Refuge: 640 Burns Ave., Lake Wales, FL 33853. De 2:00 a 3:30 pm.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 2:00 a 4:00 pm.
- Requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En PASCO | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Meals on Wheels East Pasco: 5860 Fort King Road, Zephyrhills, FL 33542. De 3:00 a 5:30 pm.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* HCC SouthShore: 551 24th St NE, Ruskin, FL 33570. De 4:00 a 6:30 pm.
- En PINELLAS | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Clearwater High School: 1951 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33764. De 4:00 a 6:30 pm.
- En POLK | Crystal Lake Elementary: 700 Galvin Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801. De 4:30 a 6:00 pm.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | UACDC: 14013 N. 22nd St. Tampa, FL 33614. De 4:30 a 6:00 pm.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Lockhart Elementary Magnet School: 3719 N 17th St, Tampa, FL 33610. De 4:30 a 6:00 pm.
Jueves 20 de noviembre
- En HIGHLANDS | South Oak First Baptist: 125 South Oak Ave. Lake Placid, FL 33852. De 9:00 a 10:30 am.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
- Requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En HIGHLANDS | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Faith Lutheran Church: 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring FL, 33870. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
- En HIGHLANDS | Hands for Homeless: 106 N Butler Ave. Avon Park, FL 33825. De 9:30 a 11:00 am.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
- Requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
Viernes 21 de noviembre
- En PASCO | Gulfview Grace Church: 6639 Hammock Rd, Port Richey FL 34668. De 8:00 a 10:30 am.
- En POLK | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Mercy and Love: 1400 E Georgia St Bartow, FL 33830. De 10:00 a 12:00 pm.
- En PINELLAS | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Mt. Zion: 955 20th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. De 12:00 a 1:30 pm.
- En POLK | Mulberry Community Service Center: 306 Southwest 2nd Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860. De 2:00 a 3:30 pm.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Causeway Center: 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619. De 4:00 a 7:00 pm.
- En HARDEE | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Cutting Edge: 3059 Elm St, Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 4:00 a 6:00 pm.
Sábado 22 de noviembre
- En MANATEE | Church of Christ: 204 Martin Luther King Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208. De 7:30 a 9:00 am.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Kingdom Kids: 6400 N 15th St, Tampa, FL 33610. De 9:00 a 11:00 am
- En PINELLAS | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Lealman Innovation Academy: 4900 28th St. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714, De 9:00 a 11:30 am.
- En PINELLAS | Positive Impact: 1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711. De 9:30 a 11:00 am.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Youmans Praise & Worship Center: 3816 US-92, Plant City, FL 33566. De 9:30 a 11:30 am.
- En MANATEE | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Daughtrey Elementary School: 515 63rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203. De 10:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Woodson Elementary: 8715 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33604. De 11:00 am a 1:00 pm.
Jornadas activas desde Farm Share
Farm Share es una organización sin fines de lucro en Florida dedicada a combatir el hambre y el desperdicio de alimentos.
Este funciona como el banco de alimentos más grande e independiente del estado.
Esta semana ha programado jornadas de despensas de alimentos en el Norte, Centro y el Sur de Florida.
- 26 entregas hasta el 22 de noviembre:
Martes 18 de noviembre
- Miami-Commissioner Raquel Regalado: en Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, 11011 SW 104th St, Miami. De 8:30 a 11:30 am.
- Doral-Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia & Doral Mayor Christi Fraga: en 3005 NW 92nd Ave, Doral. De 9.00 am a 12:00 pm.
- NMB-CG Bethel High School & State Representative Wallace Aristide: en C. G. Bethel High School, 16150 NE 17th Ave, North Miami Beach. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm
Miércoles 19 de noviembre
- Miami-The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: en 6304 NW 14th Ave, Miami. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- Miami-Chairman Anthony Rodriguez: en Kendall Soccer Park, 8011 SW 127th Ave, Miami. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- Royal Palm Beach-KareMark Solutions: en The Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center, 100 Sweet Bay Ln, Royal Palm Beach.
Jueves 20 de noviembre
- Gainesville-Strike Out Hunger: en 6419 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville. De 9:00 a 12:00 pm
- Homestead Middle School500HH 9-12: en Homestead Middle School, 650 NW 2nd Ave, Homestead. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- Homestead-Chambers High School: en Chambers High School, 698 N Homestead Blvd, Homestead. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- Tallahassee- Anderson Chapel: en Anderson Chapel AME Church, 1307 Harlem St, Tallahassee. De 10:00 a 11:00 am.
Viernes 21 de noviembre
- NMB-Commissioner Micky Steinberg: en Greynolds Park, 17530 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- Lauderhill-Commissioner Hazelle Rogers: en Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, 3700 NW 11th Pl, Lauderhill. De 9:30 am a 12:00 pm.
- Jacksonville-Healthy Start Coalition: en 5300 N Pearl St, Jacksonville. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- Miami-Commissioner Marleine Bastien: Arcola Lakes Senior Center, 8401 NW 14th Ave, Miami. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- Miami-Commissioner Ralph Rosado: en West End Park, 6030 SW 2nd St, Miami. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- Miami-New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International: en New Birth Baptist Church, 2300 NW 135th St, Miami. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
Sábado 22 de noviembre
- Jacksonville Thanksgiving Distribution: en 101 W State St, Jacksonville. De 8:30 a 11:30 am.
- Homestead-Orange Bowl Family Fall Fest: en Harris Field Park, 1034 NE 8th St, Homestead. De 9:00 a 12:00 pm.
- Lake City- Lake City PD: Lake City Police Department, 225 NW Main Blvd, Lake City. De 9:00 a 10:00 am.
- Miami-City of Doral Councilwoman Digna Cabral: en 1779 NW 28th St, Miami. De 9:00 a 12:00 pm.
- Naranja-Commissioner Kionne McGhee & Miami Dade County Police NRU South: en Naranja Park, 14150 SW 264th St, Naranja. De 9:00 a 12:00 pm.
- Crestview- Crossway: en 298 Wilson St N, Crestview. De 10:00 a 11:00 am.
- Fort Lauderdale-State Senator Rosalind Osgood and Mount Olive Baptist Church: en 1530 NW 6th St, Fort Lauderdale. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- Miami-New Evangelical Missionary Church of God: en New Evangelical Missionary Church, 450 NW 82nd St, Miami. De 10:00 a 1:00 pm.
- PAHOKEE: Pahokee Deliverance Christian Center, 168 E 4th St, Pahokee. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- Pine Hills-Federation of Families: en 3709 N Pine Hills Rd, Pine Hills. De 11:00 am a 2:00 pm.
Visita nuestras secciones: Servicios e Internacionales
Para mantenerte informado sigue nuestros canales en Telegram, WhatsApp y Youtube