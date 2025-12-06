Comida gratis en Florida: calendario y puntos móviles de entrega de despensas del 8 al 13 de diciembre

En Florida, Estados Unidos (EEUU), existen diferentes bancos de alimentos y organizaciones alimentarias y entre estas hay algunas que realizan entregas semanales de comida gratis, descubra dónde y en qué horarios puede recibir la suya.
Por una parte, tenemos que Feeding Tampa Bay estará realizando entregas semanales del lunes 8 hasta el sábado 13 de diciembre.
Esta es una de las organizaciones de asistencia alimentaria más grandes del oeste de Florida, su principal misión es acabar con el hambre en los diez condados de la Bahía de Tampa, incluidos Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco y otros.
Feeding Tampa Bay funciona como un centro de distribución, recopilan grandes cantidades de alimentos de productores, minoristas y donantes, y luego los distribuyen a través de una amplia red de socios comunitarios.
Para esta próxima semana tienen un total de 28 entregas móviles en diferentes localidades.
Comida gratis Feeding Tampa Bay hasta el 13 de diciembre
Lunes 8 de diciembre
- En HARDEE | Cutting Edge Ministries: 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 9:00 a 11:00 de la mañana.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 de la tarde.
Esta jornada requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
Martes 9 de diciembre
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 9:00 a 11:00 de la mañana.
Requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En HARDEE | Cutting Edge Ministries: 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 9:30 de la mañana a 12:00 de la tarde.
- En POLK | Blessings and Hope Food Pantry: 2150 E Edgewood Dr., Lakeland, FL 33803. De 11:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde.
Todos los clientes deben registrarse en el aparcamiento de 4730 Lakeland Highlands Rd. Lakeland, FL
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 de la tarde.
Requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
Miércoles 10 de diciembre
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Tampa Underground | Ministerio Mujeres Restauradas por Dios Underground: 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603. De 8:30 a 10:30 de la mañana.
La cola para vehículos comienza en 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603, bajo el paso elevado 275 para recibir un talón de entrada.
Luego se le dirigirá a 4310 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 para recibir sus comidas SOLO entre las 7:00 y las 8:00 en 4310 N Nebraska Ave.
- En SUMTER | Lake Panasoffkee Methodist Church: 589 N Country Rd, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538. De 9:00 a 10:30 de la mañana.
- En POLK | St. Mary’s Primitive Baptist Church: 2855 Orchid Drive, Haines City, FL 33844. De 2:00 a 3:30 de la tarde.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 2:00 a 4:00 de la tarde.
Se requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Lockhart Elementary Magnet School: 3719 N 17th St, Tampa, FL 33610 - La entrada de distribución es: 3888 N 19th St, Tampa, FL 33610. De 4:30 a 6:00 de la tarde.
- En POLK | Mulberry RCMA: 4440 Academy Dr, Mulberry, FL, 33860. De 5:30 a 7:00 de la tarde.
Jueves 11 de diciembre
- En HIGHLANDS | South Oak First Baptist: 125 South Oak Ave. Lake Placid, FL 33852. De 9:00 a 10:30 de la mañana.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 9:00 a 11:00 de la mañana.
Requiere registro: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Lee Davis Neighborhood Services Center: 3402 N 22nd Street Tampa, FL 33605. De 10:00 a 11:30 de la mañana.
- En POLK | Ft. Meade Outdoor Recreation Area, US Highway 98: 1639 Frostproof Hwy, Fort Meade, FL, 33841. De 10:30 de la mañana a 12:00 de la tarde.
- En POLK | Church Service Center: 495 E Summerlin St, Bartow, FL 33830. De 1:00 a 2:30 de la tarde.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 de la tarde.
Requiere registro: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En PASCO | King of Kings: 10337 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668. De 3:00 a 4:30 de la tarde.
Viernes 12 de diciembre
- En PASCO | Gulfview Grace Church: 6639 Hammock Rd, Port Richey FL 34668. De 8:00 a 10:30 de la mañana
- En POLK | First Missionary Baptist Church: 200 Ave. R. N.W. Winter Haven, FL 33881. De 10:00 a 11:30 de la mañana.
- En HARDEE | Caring People Recovery Center: HARDEE | Caring People Recovery Center: 5207 Doyle Parker Ave. Bowling Green, FL 33834. De 10:00 de la mañana a 12:30 de la tarde.
- En PINELLAS | Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist: 955 20th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. De 12:00 a 1:30 de la tarde.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Plant City Community Resource Center: 307 N Michigan Ave, Plant City, FL 33563. De 4:00 a 5:30 de la tarde.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Southshore Community Resource Center: 201 14th Ave SE, Ruskin, FL 33570. De 4:00 a 5:30 de la tarde.
Sábado 13 de diciembre
- En MANATEE | Church of Christ: 204 Martin Luther King Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208. De 7:30 a 9:00 de la mañana.
- En PINELLAS | Positive Impact: 1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711. De 9:30 a 11:00 de la mañana.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Dwelling Place Lithia: 6627 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Lithia, FL 33547. De 9:30 a 11:30 de la mañana.
Despensas gratuitas con Farm Share hasta el 13 de diciembre
Farm Share es una organización sin fines de lucro en Florida dedicada a combatir el hambre y el desperdicio de alimentos.
Este funciona como el banco de alimentos más grande e independiente del estado.
Esta semana ha programado 19 jornadas de despensas de alimentos en el Centro, Norte y el Sur de Florida.
Martes 9 de diciembre
- En WPB-West Gate CRA: American Legion Post 141, 1350 Clubhouse Dr, West Palm Beach. De 11.00 de la mañana a 2:00 de la tarde.
Miércoles 10 de diciembre
- En Miami-The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: 6304 NW 14th Ave, Miami. De 9:00 de la mañana a 12:00 de la tarde.
- En Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus: 101 NE 4th St, Miami. De 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde
- En Miami Gardens-State Representative Felicia Robinson: 16405 NW 25th Ave, Miami Gardens. De 10:00 a 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde.
Jueves 11 de diciembre
- En Miami-Be Strong International: JL (Joe) and Enid W. Demps Park, 11350 SW 216th St, Miami. De 9:00 de la mañana a 12:00 de la tarde.
- En Pensacola- Caring Hearts: Pensacola Caring Hearts - Food Pantry, 2105 W Gregory St, Pensacola.
Viernes 12 de diciembre
- En Lauderdale Lakes-Vice Mayor Tycie Causwell: 3500 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes. De 9:00 de la mañana a 12:00 de la tarde.
- En Miami-JESSIE TRICE COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEM: 5361 NW 22nd Ave, Miami. De 9:00 de la mañana a 12:00 de la tarde
- En Miami-State Representative Wallace Aristide: Biscayne Gardens Civic Association, 15000 N Miami Ave, Miami. De 9:00 a 11:00 de la mañana.
- En Deland-Antioch Freewill: 301 W Beresford Ave, DeLand. De 9:30 de la mañana a 12:30 de la tarde.
- En Oakland Park-Heart Community Resource Center: Heart Community Resource Center, 3736 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes. De 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde.
Sábado 13 de diciembre
- En Havana- Saint Mary Church: 6745 Fairbanks Ferry Rd, Havana. De 8:00 a 9:00 de la mañana.
- En Deland-First Presbyterian Church Deland: 724 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand. De 9:00 de la mañana a 12:00 de la tarde
- En Miami-Ark of the City Christmas on 15th Ave: 6849 NW 15th Ave, Miami. De 9:00 a 12:00 pm.
- En Miami-Commissioner Kionne McGhee & Christ the King Church: 16000 SW 112th Ave, Miami. De 9:00 de la mañana a 12:00 de la tarde.
- En Pensacola- Brownsville Church: Brownsville Assembly Of God, 3100 W De Soto St, Pensacola. De 9:00 a 10:00 de la mañana.
- En Trenton-Gilchrist Prevention Coalition: 1350 FL-26, Trenton. 9:00 de la mañana a 12:00 de la tarde.
- En Lauderhill-South Promo: The Lauderhill Aquatic Center @ John E Mullin Park, 2000 NW 55th Ave, Lauderhill. De 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde.
- En Miami-Trick Daddy's 25th Annual Toy Drive Christmas in Goulds: JL (Joe) and Enid W. Demps Park, 11350 SW 216th St, Miami. De 12:00 a 3:00 de la tarde.
