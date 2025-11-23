Florida ofrece comida gratis: descubra dónde acceder a los puntos de entrega anunciados

En Florida, Estados Unidos (EEUU), existen diferentes bancos de alimentos y organizaciones alimentarias y entre estas hay algunas que realizan entregas semanales de comida gratis, descubra dónde y en qué horarios puede recibir la suya.
Por una parte, tenemos que Feeding Tampa Bay estará realizando entregas semanales del lunes 24 hasta el sábado 29 de noviembre, eso sí, con dos días de cierre correspondientes al 27 y 28 de noviembre por el Feriado de Thanksgiving Day y el Black Friday.
Esta es una de las organizaciones de asistencia alimentaria más grandes del oeste de Florida, su principal misión es acabar con el hambre en los diez condados de la Bahía de Tampa, incluidos Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco y otros.
Feeding Tampa Bay funciona como un centro de distribución, recopilan grandes cantidades de alimentos de productores, minoristas y donantes, y luego los distribuyen a través de una amplia red de socios comunitarios.
Para esta próxima semana tienen un total de 23 entregas móviles en diferentes localidades.
Puntos de entrega de comida gratis en Tampa Bay
Lunes 24 de noviembre
- HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Dream Builders: en 8131 Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604. De 900 am a 12:00 pm.
- HARDEE | CFHC Wauchula: en 807 Cobb Ct, Wauchula, FL 33873. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
Dicha atención requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Bay Chapel Food Pantry: 19911 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647. De 3:00 a 5:00 pm.
- HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Causeway Center: en 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619. De 4:00 a 7:00 pm.
Martes 25 de noviembre
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
Para esta jornada debe registrarse previamente: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- HARDEE | Cutting Edge Ministries: en 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 9:30 am a 12:00 pm.
- POLK | Blessings and Hope Food Pantry: en 2150 E Edgewood Dr., Lakeland, FL 33803. De 10:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
Con registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- PINELLAS | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Positive Impact: en 1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. De 4:00 a 6:00 de la tarde.
- PASCO | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* The Volunteer Way: 8061 Congress St, Port Richey, FL 34653. De 4:00 a 5:30 pm.
- PINELLAS | UKCF Church: en 1800 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. De 5:30 a 7:30 am.
Miércoles 26 de noviembre
- HILLSBOROUGH | United Food Bank of Plant City: en 702 E Alsobrook St,ﾠPlant City, FLﾠ33563. De 8:00 a 9:30 am.
- HILLSBOROUGH | Tampa Underground | Ministerio Mujeres Restauradas por Dios Underground: en 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603. De 8:30 a 10:30 am.
- MANATEE | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* 53rd Ave Church of Christ: en 3412 53rd Ave E., Bradenton, FL 34203. De 8:30 a 11:00 am.
- SUMTER | Lake Panasoffkee Methodist Church: en 589 N Country Rd, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538. De 9:00 a 10:30 am.
- HERNANDO | People Helping People: en 1396 Kass Circle, Spring Hill, FL 34606. De 10:30 am a 12:00 pm.
- POLK | St. Mary’s Primitive Baptist Church: 2855 Orchid Drive, Haines City, FL 33844. De 2:00 a 3:30 pm.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 2:00 a 4:00 de la tarde.
Con registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- PINELLAS | Salvation Army Clearwater: en 1521 E. Druid Rd., Clearwater, FL 33756. De 3:30 a 5:00 pm.
- HILLSBOROUGH | Keeney Chapel United Methodist Church: en 7736 Destin Drive, Tampa, FL 33619. De 5:00 a 6:30 pm.
- POLK | Mulberry RCMA: en 4440 Academy Dr, Mulberry, FL, 33860. De 5:30 a 7:00 de la tarde.
Sábado 29 de noviembre
- HILLSBOROUGH | Greater New Hope Anointed Ministries: en 2104 Mud Lake Rd, Plant City, FL 33566. De 9:30 a 11:30 am.
Entregas gratuitas con Farm Share hasta el 25 de noviembre
Farm Share es una organización sin fines de lucro en Florida dedicada a combatir el hambre y el desperdicio de alimentos.
Este funciona como el banco de alimentos más grande e independiente del estado.
Esta semana ha programado jornadas de despensas de alimentos en el Centro, Norte y el Sur de Florida.
Lunes 24 de noviembre:
- Miami Gardens-The Progressive Firefighters Association: en Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St, Miami Gardens. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- Representative Berny Jacques: en High Point Neighborhood Family Center, 5812 150th Ave N, Clearwater. De 10:00 a am a 1:00 pm.
- The City of West Park: en 3501 SW 56th Ave, West Park. De 11:00 am a 1:00 pm.
Martes 25 de noviembre
- Miami Springs-Senator Bryan Avila: en Miami Springs Community Center, 1401 Westward Dr, Miami Springs. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- NMB-The City of North Miami Beach Mayor and Commission: Victory Park Pool, 1980 NE 171 St, North Miami Beach. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- Miami-South Promo: en Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave, Miami. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
