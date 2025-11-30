Comida gratis en Florida: fechas y lugares para asistir a las jornadas de apoyo del 1 al 6 de diciembre

En Estados Unidos (EEUU) existe una acentuada preocupación por la situación alimentaria de sus habitantes, en diferentes estados existen variedad de bancos de alimentos y organizaciones enfocadas en ofrecer asistencia a los más necesitados, conozca los puntos clave durante la tercera semana de noviembre.
En el caso de Florida, hay algunas que realizan entregas semanales de despensas de alimentos gratuitos, descubra dónde y en qué horarios puede recibir la suya.
Por una parte, tenemos que Feeding Tampa Bay, estará realizando entregas semanales del lunes 1ro hasta el sábado 06 de diciembre.
Esta es una de las organizaciones de asistencia alimentaria más grandes del oeste de Florida, su principal misión es acabar con el hambre en los diez condados de la Bahía de Tampa, incluidos Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco y otros.
Feeding Tampa Bay funciona como un centro de distribución, recopilan grandes cantidades de alimentos de productores, minoristas y donantes, y luego los distribuyen a través de una amplia red de socios comunitarios.
24 jornadas activas con Feeding Tampa Bay para la primera semana de diciembre
Lunes 1 de diciembre
- En POLK | Pilgrims Rest: 1052 N Kettles Ave. Lakeland FL 33805. De 9:00 a 11:00 de la mañana.
- En PASCO | YMCA Trinity: 1052 N Kettles Ave. Lakeland FL 33805. De 9:00 a 11:00 de la mañana.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 de la tarde.
Esta última jornada del día requiere registro: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
Martes 2 de diciembre
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. de 9:00 a 11:00 am.
Requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En HARDEE | Cutting Edge Ministries: 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 9:30 am a 12:30 de la tarde
- En POLK | Frostproof Care Center: 23 S Scenic Highway, Frostproof, FL 33843. De 10:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 de la tarde.
Requiere registro: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En PINELLAS | Bethany Christian Methodist Church: 1325 Springdale St. Clearwater, FL 33755. De 3:00 a 4:30 pm.
Miércoles 3 de diciembre
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Tampa Underground | Ministerio Mujeres Restauradas por Dios Underground: 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603. De 8:30 a 10:30 am.
- En POLK | House of Refuge: 640 Burns Ave., Lake Wales, FL 33853. De 2:00 a 3:30 de la tarde.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 2:00 a 4:00 pm.
Requiere registro: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En POLK | Crystal Lake Elementary: 700 Galvin Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801. De 4:30 a 6:00 de la tarde.
Jueves 4 de diciembre
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 9:00 a 11:00 de la mañana.
Con registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En HIGHLANDS | Hands for Homeless: 106 N Butler Ave. Avon Park, FL 33825. De 9:30 a 11:00 de la mañana.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
Requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En PINELLAS | Clearwater First Church of Nazarene: 1875 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764. De 5:00 a 7:00 pm.
Viernes 5 de diciembre
- En PASCO | Gulfview Grace Church: 6639 Hammock Rd, Port Richey FL 34668. De 8:00 a 10:30 am.
- En POLK | Mulberry Community Service Center: 306 Southwest 2nd Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860. De 2:00 a 3:30 pm.
Sábado 6 de diciembre
- En MANATEE | Church of Christ: 204 Martin Luther King Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208. De 7:30 a 9:00 am.
- En HIGHLANDS | First United Methodist Church of Sebring: 126 South Pine Street, Sebring, FL 33870. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Woodson Elementary *PRODUCE ONLY PANTRY*: 8715 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33604. De 9:30 a 11:00 am.
- En PINELLAS | Positive Impact: 1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711. De 9:30 a 11:00 am.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Dwelling Place Lithia: 6627 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Lithia, FL 33547. De 9:30 a 11:30 am.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Glover School: 5104 Horton Rd. Plant City, FL 33566. De 9:30 a 11:30 am.
Cronograma de entrega de despensas desde Farm Share
Farm Share es una organización sin fines de lucro en Florida dedicada a combatir el hambre y el desperdicio de alimentos.
Este funciona como el banco de alimentos más grande e independiente del estado.
Esta semana ha programado jornadas de despensas de alimentos en el Norte, Centro y el Sur de Florida.
- 13 entregas del 3 al 6 de diciembre:
Miércoles 3 de diciembre
- En Miami-The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: A.M. Cohen Temple, 1747 NW 3rd Ave, Miami. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En City of Opa-Locka: Sherbondy Park, 777 Sharazad Blvd, Opa-locka. De 9:30 am a 12:30 pm.
- En Brooksville-You Thrive Florida: VineLife Church, 375 S Broad St, Brooksville. De 10:30 a 1:30 pm.
Jueves 4 de diciembre
- En Tallahassee- Victory House: De 7:00 a 8:00 de la mañana.
Viernes 5 de diciembre
- En Miami-Commissioner Joe Carollo: José Martí Park, 351 SW 4th Ave, Miami. De 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde.
- En Oakland Park-Heart Community Resource Center: Heart Community Resource Center, 3736 W Oakland Park Blvd. De 10:00 a 1:00 pm.
- En Bushnell-You Thrive Florida: BUSHNELL COMMUNITY Center, 407 E Belt Ave, Bushnell. De 10:30 am a 1:30 pm
Sábado 6 de diciembre
- En Delray Beach-Change My Community: 710 S Swinton Ave, Delray Beach. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En Homestead Senior High School: Homestead Senior High School, 2351 SE 12th Ave, Homestead. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En Pensacola- Jubilee: Jubilee Church, 5910 North W Street, Pensacola. De 9:00 a 10:00 am.
- En Port Orange-Epiphany Catholic Church: 200 Lafayette St, Port Orange. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En Deland-Antioch Freewill: 301 W Beresford Ave, DeLand. De 9:30 am a 12:30 pm.
- En Florida City-12th Annual Health & Resource Fair WIC: Parks & Recreation, 627 NW 6th Ave, Florida City. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
Visita nuestras secciones: Servicios e Internacionales
Para mantenerte informado sigue nuestros canales en Telegram, WhatsApp y Youtube