Comida gratis en Florida: jornadas anunciadas del 13 al 18 de octubre por Feeding Tampa Bay y Farm Share

En Florida, Estados Unidos (EEUU), existen diferentes bancos de alimentos y organizaciones alimentarias y entre estas hay algunas que realizan entregas semanales de comida gratis, descubra dónde y en qué horarios puede recibir la suya.
Por una parte, tenemos que Feeding Tampa Bay, estará realizando entregas semanales del lunes 13 hasta el sábado 18 de octubre.
Esta es una de las organizaciones de asistencia alimentaria más grandes del oeste de Florida, su principal misión es acabar con el hambre en los diez condados de la Bahía de Tampa, incluidos Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco y otros.
Feeding Tampa Bay funciona como un centro de distribución, recopilan grandes cantidades de alimentos de productores, minoristas y donantes, y luego los distribuyen a través de una amplia red de socios comunitarios.
Para esta próxima semana tienen un total de 32 entregas móviles en diferentes localidades
Jornadas activas del 13 de octubre al 18 de octubre
Lunes 13 de octubre
- POLK | Tabernacle of Praise Christian Center: en 1302 33rd St NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881. De 9:00 a 11:00 de la mañana.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 de la tarde.
Requiere hacer cita previa: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
Martes 14 de octubre
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 9:00 11:00 de la mañana.
Requiere cita previa: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- HARDEE | Cutting Edge Ministries: en 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 9:30 am a 12:00 pm.
- POLK | Blessings and Hope Food Pantry: en 2150 E Edgewood Dr., Lakeland, FL 33803. De 10:00 am a 12:00 pm.
Sepa que todos deben registrarse en el estacionamiento en 4730 Lakeland Highlands Rd. Lakeland, FL
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
Requiere cita previa: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- POLK | Mulberry RCMA: en 4440 Academy Dr, Mulberry, FL, 33860. De 5:30 de la tarde a 7:00 de la noche.
Miércoles 15 de octubre
- HILLSBOROUGH | Tampa Underground | Ministerio Mujeres Restauradas por Dios Underground: en 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603. De 8:30 a 10:30 de la mañana.
La fila de vehículos comienza en 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603 debajo del paso elevado 275 para recibir un talón de boleto. Luego se le dirigirá a 4310 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 para recibir su comida
- SUMTER | Lake Panasoffkee Methodist Church: en 589 N Country Rd, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538. De 9:00 a 10:30 de la mañana.
- POLK | House of Refuge: en 640 Burns Ave., Lake Wales, FL 33853. De 2:00 a 3:30 de la tarde.
- POLK | St. Mary’s Primitive Baptist Church: en 2855 Orchid Drive, Haines City, FL 33844. De 2:00 3:30 de la tarde.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 2:00 a 4:00 pm.
Se requiere cita previa: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome
- POLK | Crystal Lake Elementary: en 700 Galvin Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801. De 4:30 a 6:00 de la tarde.
- HILLSBOROUGH | Harvest Hope Park: en 13704 N. 20th St. Tampa, FL 33613. De 4:30 a 6:00 de la tarde.
Jueves 16 de octubre
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 9:00 a 11:00 de la mañana.
Requiere cita previa: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- HIGHLANDS | Hands for Homeless: en 106 N Butler Ave. Avon Park, FL 33825. De 9:30 a 11:00 de la mañana.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 de la tarde.
Requiere cita previa: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
Viernes 17 de octubre
- PASCO | Gulfview Grace Church: en 6639 Hammock Rd, Port Richey FL 34668. De 8:00 a 10:30 de la mañana.
- HARDEE | Caring People Recovery Center: en 5207 Doyle Parker Ave. Bowling Green, FL 33834. De 10:00 am a 12:30 pm.
- POLK | Mulberry Community Service Center: en 306 Southwest 2nd Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860. De 2:00 a 3:30 de la tarde.
Sábado 18 de octubre
- HIGHLANDS | First United Methodist Church of Sebring: en 126 South Pine Street, Sebring, FL 33870. De 9:00 a 11:00 de la mañana.
Señalan que requiere registro, el cual debe ser presencial porque no hay link dispuesto.
- PINELLAS | Positive Impact: en 1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711. De 9:30 a 11:00 de la mañana.
- HILLSBOROUGH | Dover Advent Christian Church: en 14202 Downing St. Dover, FL 33527. De 9:30 a 11:30 de la mañana.
Entregas gratuitas con Farm Share hasta el 18 de octubre
Farm Share es una organización sin fines de lucro en Florida dedicada a combatir el hambre y el desperdicio de alimentos.
Este funciona como el banco de alimentos más grande e independiente del estado.
Esta semana ha programado jornadas de despensas de alimentos en el Centro, Norte y el Sur de Florida.
Martes 14 de octubre
- 11:00 am: WPB-West Gate CRA, en American Legion Post 141, 1350 Clubhouse Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.
Miércoles 15 de octubre
- 7:00 am: Marianna- Kaboodles, en Madison Street Park, Madison St, Marianna, FL.
- 8:00 am: Pensacola- Epps Christian Center, en Epps Christian Center, 2300 N Pace Blvd, Pensacola, FL.
- 9:00 am: Miami-The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, en 6304 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL 33147.
- 9:00 am: New Port Richey-Pasco Sheriff's Office, en St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 5326 Charles St, New Port Richey, FL 34652.
Jueves 16 de octubre
- 9:00 am: The City of North Miami Beach Mayor and Commission, en Uleta Park, 386 NE 169th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162.
- 10:00 am: Miami-Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela, en Curtis Park, 1901 NW 24th Ave, Miami, FL 33125.
Viernes 17 de octubre
- 10:00 am: Hialeah-Councilwoman Melinda De La Vega, en St John the Apostle Catholic Parish Miami, 475 E 4th St, Hialeah, FL 33010.
Sábado 18 de octubre
- 8:00 am: Lake Butler, en 155 NW 3rd St, Lake Butler, FL 32054, USA
- 8:00 am: Pensacola- Brownsville, en Brownsville Assembly Of God, 3100 W De Soto St, Pensacola, FL 32505.
- 9:00 am: Delray Beach-Change My Community, en 710 S Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
- 9:00 am: Hialeah-Representative David Borrero, en San Lazaro Catholic Church, 4400 W 18th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012.
- 9:00 am: Mayo- Pleasent Grove, en 816 SW County Rd 351, Mayo, FL 32066.
- 10:00 am: Dunnellon Community Services, en 19924 W Blue Cove Dr, Dunnellon, FL 34432
- 11:30 am: Miami-Lotus House, en Lotus House Women's Shelter, 217 NW 15th St, Miami, FL 33136.
