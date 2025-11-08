Comida gratis en Florida: realizarán al menos 63 jornadas de entrega del 10 al 15 de noviembre, conoce la lista

En Florida, Estados Unidos (EEUU), existen diferentes bancos de alimentos y organizaciones alimentarias y entre estas hay algunas que realizan entregas semanales de comida gratis, descubra dónde y en qué horarios puede recibir la suya.
Por una parte, tenemos que Feeding Tampa Bay estará realizando entregas semanales del lunes 10 hasta el sábado 15 de noviembre.
Esta es una de las organizaciones de asistencia alimentaria más grandes del oeste de Florida, su principal misión es acabar con el hambre en los diez condados de la Bahía de Tampa, incluidos Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco y otros.
Feeding Tampa Bay funciona como un centro de distribución, recopilan grandes cantidades de alimentos de productores, minoristas y donantes, y luego los distribuyen a través de una amplia red de socios comunitarios.
Para esta próxima semana tienen un total de 44 entregas móviles en diferentes localidades.
Fechas de jornadas y ubicaciones activas
Lunes 10 de noviembre
- HARDEE | CFHC Wauchula: en 807 Cobb Ct, Wauchula, FL 33873. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
Requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Bay Chapel Food Pantry: en 19911 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647. De 3:00 a 5:00 pm.
- HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Causeway Center: en 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619. De 4:00 a 7:00 pm.
Martes 11 de noviembre
- MANATEE | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* First UMC Palmetto: en 330 11th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
Requiere registro: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- HARDEE | Cutting Edge Ministries: en 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 9:30 am a 12:00 pm.
- POLK | Blessings and Hope Food Pantry: en 2150 E Edgewood Dr., Lakeland, FL 33803. De 10:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
Require registro: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- PASCO | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* The Volunteer Way: en 8061 Congress St, Port Richey, FL 34653. De 4:00 a 5:30 pm.
- POLK | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Creating Disciples Ministries: en 3520 Baker Dairy Road, Haines City, FL 33844. De 4:00 a 6:30 pm.
Miércoles 12 de noviembre
- HILLSBOROUGH | Tampa Underground | Ministerio Mujeres Restauradas por Dios Underground: en 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603. De 8:30 a 10:30 am.
- SUMTER | Lake Panasoffkee Methodist Church: en 589 N Country Rd, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538. De 9:00 a 10:30 am.
- PINELLAS | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center: en 348 N Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
- POLK | St. Mary’s Primitive Baptist Church: en 2855 Orchid Drive, Haines City, FL 33844. De 2:00 a 3:30 pm.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 2:00 a 4:00 pm.
Requiere registro: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- PINELLAS | Salvation Army Clearwater: en 1521 E. Druid Rd., Clearwater, FL 33756: De 3:30 a 5:00 pm.
- HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* HCC SouthShore: en 551 24th St NE, Ruskin, FL 33570. De 4:00 a 7:00 pm.
- HILLSBOROUGH | Lockhart Elementary Magnet School: en 3719 N 17th St, Tampa, FL 33610. De 4:30 a 6:00 pm.
- MANATEE | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Bradenton YMCA: en 3805 59th St W., Bradenton, FL 34209. De 5:00 a 7:00 pm.
- POLK | Mulberry RCMA: en 4440 Academy Dr, Mulberry, FL, 33860. De 5:30 a 7:00 pm.
Jueves 13 de noviembre
- HIGHLANDS | South Oak First Baptist: en 125 South Oak Ave. Lake Placid, FL 33852. De 9:00 a 10:30 am.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
Requiere registro: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- HIGHLANDS | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Faith Lutheran: en 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL, 33870. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
- HILLSBOROUGH | Lee Davis Neighborhood Services Center: en 3402 N 22nd Street Tampa, FL 33605. De 10:00 a 11:30 am.
- POLK | Ft. Meade Outdoor Recreation Area, US Highway 98: en 1639 Frostproof Hwy, Fort Meade, FL, 33841. De 10:30 am a 12:00 pm.
- POLK | Church Service Center: en 495 E Summerlin St, Bartow, FL 33830. De 1:00 a 2:30 pm.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
Requiere registro: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- PASCO | King of Kings: en 10337 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668. De 3:00 a 4:30 pm.
- PINELLAS | Tropicana Field - Lot 9: en 998 4th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705. De 4:00 a 6:30 pm.
- POLK | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Lakes Church: en 1010 E Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33801. De 4:00 a 6:00 pm.
Viernes 14 de noviembre
- PASCO | Gulfview Grace Church: en 6639 Hammock Rd, Port Richey FL 34668. De 8:00 a 10:30 am.
- POLK | First Missionary Baptist Church: en 200 Ave. R. N.W. Winter Haven, FL 33881. De 10:00 a 11:30 am.
- HARDEE | Caring People Recovery Center: en 5207 Doyle Parker Ave. Bowling Green, FL 33834. De 10:00 am a 12:30 pm.
- PINELLAS | Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist: en 955 20th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. De 12:00 a 1:30 pm.
- HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Kaye Prox Food Bank: en 8401 W Hillsborough Ave Tampa 33615. De 2:00 a 3:30 pm.
- PASCO | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Pasco-Hernando State College, West Campus: en 10230 Ridge Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654. De 4:00 a 6:30 pm.
- HILLSBOROUGH | Plant City Community Resource Center: en 307 N Michigan Ave, Plant City, FL 33563. De 4:00 a 5:30 pm.
- HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Causeway Center: en 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619. De 4:00 a 7:00 pm.
- HARDEE | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Cutting Edge: en 3059 Elm St, Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 4:00 a 6:00 pm.
Sábado 15 de noviembre
- HIGHLANDS | First United Methodist Church of Sebring: en 126 South Pine Street, Sebring, FL 33870. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
- PINELLAS | Positive Impact: 1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711. De 9:30 a 11:00 am.
- HILLSBOROUGH | Dover Advent Christian Church: en 14202 Downing St. Dover, FL 33527. De 9:30 a 11:30 am.
- PASCO | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Life Church Wesley Chapel: en 6224 Old Pasco Rd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544. De 10:00 am a 12:00 pm.
Comida gratis con Farm Share hasta el 15 de noviembre
Farm Share es una organización sin fines de lucro en Florida dedicada a combatir el hambre y el desperdicio de alimentos.
Este funciona como el banco de alimentos más grande e independiente del estado.
Esta semana ha programado jornadas de despensas de alimentos en el Centro, Norte y el Sur de Florida.
Miércoles 12 de noviembre
- En Carrabelle- Archangel: Will S. Kendrick Park & Sports Center: 1601 Kenneth B Cope Ave, Carrabelle. De 8:30 a 9:30 am
- En Miami-The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: Charles Hadley Park, 1350 NW 50th St, Miami. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En Deland-Volusia Distribution: Boys & Girls Club | DeLand, 935 S Adelle Ave, DeLand. De 10:00 a 1:00 pm.
- Miami Gardens-State Representative Felicia Robinson: 16405 NW 25th Ave, Miami Gardens. De 10:00 a 1:00 pm.
- En WPB-West Gate CRA: American Legion Post 141 - 1350 Clubhouse Dr, West Palm Beach. De 11:00 am a 2:00 pm.
Jueves 13 de noviembre
- En Pensacola- Epps: Epps Christian Center, Inc - Food Distribution Center, 2202 N Pace Blvd, Pensacola. De 8:00 a 9:00 am.
- En Miami-Be Strong International: JL (Joe) and Enid W. Demps Park, 11350 SW 216th St, Miami. De 9:00 a 12:00 pm.
- En Miami-Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela: Antonio Maceo Park, 5135 NW 7th St, Miami. De 9:00 a 12:00 pm.
- EN Palm Bay-State Representative Monique Miller: Ted Whitlock Community Center - 370 Championship Cir NW, Palm Bay. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
Viernes 14 de noviembre
- En Miami-JESSIE TRICE COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEM: 5361 NW 22nd Ave, Miami. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En Leesburg-United We Give: 10401 US-441, Leesburg. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- En Oakland Park-Heart Community Resource Center: 3736 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
Sábado 15 de noviembre
- En Tallahassee- Leon Co.: Leon County Supervisor of Elections - 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee. De 8:00 a 9:00 am.
- En Orlando-Representative Rita Harris: Taft Community Center, 9450 S Orange Ave, Orlando. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En Pensacola- Marcus Pointe Baptist Church: 6205 North W Street, Pensacola. De 9:30 a 10:30 am.
- En North Lauderdale-South Promo: Jack Brady Sports Complex - 701 SW 71st Ave, North Lauderdale. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- En Riviera Beach-The Orange Bowl: Wells Recreation Center - 2409 Avenue H W, Riviera Beach. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- Miami-Health in the Hood - Lotus House: Lotus House Women's Shelter, 217 NW 15th St, Miami. De 11:30 am a 2:30 pm.
