Detección de cáncer de mama: aquí la lista de los centros para mamografías sin seguro médico en EEUU

El Centro Nacional de Detección Temprana del Cáncer de Mama y de Cuello Uterino de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) ofrece servicios especializados para pruebas de detección y diagnóstico dirigidos a mujeres que no cuentan con seguro médico o cuya cobertura es insuficiente. Este programa está diseñado para facilitar el acceso a estas pruebas a quienes más lo necesitan.

La información proviene directamente del portal web oficial de los CDC, institución encargada de brindar detalles completos sobre los criterios de elegibilidad para acceder a estas pruebas.

Requisitos para acceder a las pruebas

Las mujeres pueden acceder a pruebas gratuitas o de bajo costo si no tienen seguro médico o si su seguro no cubre los exámenes. También es necesario que sus ingresos anuales sean en un 250% o menos respecto al nivel de pobreza federal. Además, la edad debe estar comprendida entre 40 y 64 años para las pruebas relacionadas con el cáncer de mama, o entre 21 y 64 años para el cáncer de cuello uterino. Algunos casos particulares de mujeres más jóvenes o mayores pueden ser evaluados para la prestación de estos servicios.

Servicios ofrecidos y lugares de contacto por estado

El programa cubre pruebas como mamografías, exámenes pélvicos, pruebas del VPH y de Papanicolaou. Estos servicios se brindan a través de los departamentos estatales y locales de salud pública, incluyendo organizaciones tribales y territorios estadounidenses. El programa ha ayudado a millones de mujeres a lo largo de todo el país, facilitando detecciones tempranas que permiten intervenciones oportunas.

La aprobación para acceder a las pruebas puede requerir un proceso de solicitud a través de los departamentos de salud locales, y en algunos lugares se ofrece asistencia en transporte o educación sobre el cáncer para las personas calificadas.

A continuación se muestra la información de contacto de los beneficiarios del Programa Nacional de Detección Temprana del Cáncer de Mama y de Cuello Uterino de los CDC:​

Alabama

Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program

Alabama Department of Public Health

(877) 252-3324

(334) 206-3358

Alaska

Alaska Breast and Cervical Screening Assistance Program

Division of Public Health

Alaska Department of Health

(800) 410-6266

(907) 269-3438

Arizona

Well Woman Healthcheck Program

Arizona Department of Health Services

(602) 542-4611

Arkansas

BreastCare

Arkansas Department of Health

(833) 693-2942

(501) 661-2942

California

Every Woman Counts

California Department of Health Services

(800) 511-2300

(916) 449-5300

Colorado

Women's Wellness Connection

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

(303) 692-2511

Connecticut

Connecticut Early Detection and Prevention Program

Connecticut State Department of Public Health

(860) 509-7804

Delaware

Screening for Life

Division of Public Health

Delaware Department of Health and Social Services

(302) 744-1040

Distrito de Columbia

Project WISH

District of Columbia Department of Health

(202) 442-5900

Florida

Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program

Bureau of Tobacco Free Florida – Cancer Program

Florida Department of Health

(850) 245-4144

Georgia

Breast and Cervical Cancer Program

Office of Women’s Health

Georgia Department of Public Health

(404) 657-6370

Hawái

Hawaii Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program

Hawaii State Department of Health

(808) 692-7449

Idaho

Women's Health Check

Division of Health

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

(800) 926-2588

(208) 332-7311

Illinois

Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program

Office of Women’s Health and Family Services

Illinois Department of Public Health

(888) 522-1282

Indiana

Indiana Breast and Cervical Cancer Program

Indiana Department of Health

(317) 233-7901

Iowa

Care for Yourself

State of Iowa Department of Health and Human Services

(866) 339-7909

Kansas

Early Detection Works

Division of Public Health

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

(877) 277-1368

Kentucky

Kentucky Women's Cancer Screening Program

Division of Women’s Health

Department for Public Health

(844) 249-0708

(502) 564-3236

Louisiana

Louisiana Breast and Cervical Health Program

Louisiana State University School of Public Health

(888) 599-1073

Maine

Maine CDC Breast and Cervical Health Program

(800) 350-5180

Maryland

Breast and Cervical Cancer Program

Maryland Department of Health

(800) 477-9774

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (MBCCP)

Massachusetts Department of Health

(877) 414-4447

Michigan

Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program

Cancer Prevention and Control Section

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

(844) 446-8727

(517) 614-9307

Minnesota

SAGE Screening Program

Minnesota Department of Health

(888) 643-2584

(651) 201-5600

Misisipi

Mississippi Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program

Mississippi State Department of Health

(866) 458-4948

(601) 576-7466

Misuri

Show Me Healthy Women Program

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

(866) 726-9926

(573) 522-2845

Montana

Montana Cancer Control Programs

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services

(888) 803-9343

(406) 444-0063

Nebraska

Every Woman Matters Program

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

(402) 471-0929

(800) 532-2227

Nevada

Women's Health Connection

(877) 385-2345

Nuevo Hampshire

Breast and Cervical Cancer Program

Division of Public Health Services

New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services

(603) 271-4931

Nueva Jersey

Cancer Education and Early Detection Program

New Jersey Department of Health

(800) 328-3838

Nuevo Mexico

Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program

New Mexico Department of Health

(833) 525-1811

Nueva York

Cancer Services Program

Bureau of Cancer Prevention and Control

New York State Department of Health

(866) 442-2262

(518) 474-1222

Carolina del Norte

Cancer Prevention and Control Branch

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

(919) 707-5300

Dakota del Norte

Women's Way Program

North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

(800) 449-6636

(701) 328-3398

Ohio

Breast and Cervical Cancer Project

Ohio Department of Health

(844) 430-2227

Oklahoma

Take Charge!

Oklahoma State Department of Health

Chronic Disease Prevention Service

(888) 669-5934

Oregón

Oregon ScreenWise Program

Oregon Health Authority

(877) 255-7070

(971) 673-0581

Pensilvania

Pennsylvania Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program

Pennsylvania Department of Health

En Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia condados: llame a 1 (800) 848-3367

Todos los demás condados: llame a 1 (800) 215-7494

Rhode Island

Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program

Rhode Island Department of Health

(401) 222-4324

Carolina del Sur

Best Chance Network

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

Bureau of Chronic Disease Prevention and Control

Division of Cancer Prevention and Control

(800) 450-4611

Dakota del Sur

All Women Count!

South Dakota Department of Health

(800) 738-2301

Tennessee

Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program

Tennessee Department of Health

(877) 969-6636

Texas

Breast and Cervical Cancer Services Providers

Texas Health and Human Services

(512) 776-7796

Utah

Utah Breast and Cervical Cancer Program

Utah Department of Health and Human Services

(800) 717-1811

Vermont

You First

Vermont Department of Health

(800) 508-2222

Virginia

Every Woman's Life

Virginia Department of Health

(866) 395-4968

Washington

Breast, Cervical and Colon Health Program

Washington State Department of Health

(888) 438-2247

Virginia Occidental

Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

(800) 642-8522

(304) 558-5388

Wisconsin

Well Woman Program

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(800) 642-7837

Wyoming

Wyoming Cancer Program

Wyoming Department of Health

(800) 264-1296

(307) 777-6004

Territorios

Samoa Estadounidense

Women's Health Care Services

American Samoa Department of Health

011 (684) 633-2135

Guam

Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program

Division of Public Health

Department of Public Health and Social Services

(671) 735-0671

República de las Islas Marshall

Republic of the Marshall Islands Ministry of Health

(692) 625-7710

(692) 625-3355

Islas Marianas del Norte

Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program

Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation

(670) 234-8950

Palau

Ministry of Health and Human Services

Republic of Palau

011 (680) 488-2552

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Program

University of Puerto Rico

Comprehensive Cancer Center

(787) 522-3265

Islas Vírgenes de los Estados Unidos

Family Planning Program

United States Virgin Islands Department of Health

(340) 718-0482

(340) 774-9000

Organizaciones tribales

American Indian Cancer Foundation

Cancer Screenings and Early Detection

(612) 484-9670

Arctic Slope Native Association Limited

Screening for Life Program

(800) 478-3033

(907) 852-9119

Cherokee Nation

Cancer Programs

(918) 453-5000 extensión 5657

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

Women's Health

(605) 964-0556

Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board

Honor Every Woman Program

(800) 745-3466

(605) 721-1922

Hopi Tribe

Screening Program

(928) 734-1150

Kaw Nation of Oklahoma

Kaw Nation Women's Health

Kanza Health Clinic

(580) 269-2552

Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest, Inc.

Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest, Inc.

(503) 230-9875

Navajo Nation

Navajo Cancer Prevention Program

(928) 871-6348

Southcentral Foundation

Cancer Prevention and Support

(907) 729-3300

Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium

Women's Health

(907) 463-4040

(888) 388-8782

South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency

South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency

(800) 924-3984

(360) 426-3990

Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation

Women's and Pre-Maternal Health

(800) 478-3321

