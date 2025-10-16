Detección de cáncer de mama: aquí la lista de los centros para mamografías sin seguro médico en EEUU

El Centro Nacional de Detección Temprana del Cáncer de Mama y de Cuello Uterino de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) ofrece servicios especializados para pruebas de detección y diagnóstico dirigidos a mujeres que no cuentan con seguro médico o cuya cobertura es insuficiente. Este programa está diseñado para facilitar el acceso a estas pruebas a quienes más lo necesitan.
La información proviene directamente del portal web oficial de los CDC, institución encargada de brindar detalles completos sobre los criterios de elegibilidad para acceder a estas pruebas.
Requisitos para acceder a las pruebas
Las mujeres pueden acceder a pruebas gratuitas o de bajo costo si no tienen seguro médico o si su seguro no cubre los exámenes. También es necesario que sus ingresos anuales sean en un 250% o menos respecto al nivel de pobreza federal. Además, la edad debe estar comprendida entre 40 y 64 años para las pruebas relacionadas con el cáncer de mama, o entre 21 y 64 años para el cáncer de cuello uterino. Algunos casos particulares de mujeres más jóvenes o mayores pueden ser evaluados para la prestación de estos servicios.
Servicios ofrecidos y lugares de contacto por estado
El programa cubre pruebas como mamografías, exámenes pélvicos, pruebas del VPH y de Papanicolaou. Estos servicios se brindan a través de los departamentos estatales y locales de salud pública, incluyendo organizaciones tribales y territorios estadounidenses. El programa ha ayudado a millones de mujeres a lo largo de todo el país, facilitando detecciones tempranas que permiten intervenciones oportunas.
La aprobación para acceder a las pruebas puede requerir un proceso de solicitud a través de los departamentos de salud locales, y en algunos lugares se ofrece asistencia en transporte o educación sobre el cáncer para las personas calificadas.
A continuación se muestra la información de contacto de los beneficiarios del Programa Nacional de Detección Temprana del Cáncer de Mama y de Cuello Uterino de los CDC:
Alabama
Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program
Alabama Department of Public Health
(877) 252-3324
(334) 206-3358
Alaska
Alaska Breast and Cervical Screening Assistance Program
Division of Public Health
Alaska Department of Health
(800) 410-6266
(907) 269-3438
Arizona
Well Woman Healthcheck Program
Arizona Department of Health Services
(602) 542-4611
Arkansas
BreastCare
Arkansas Department of Health
(833) 693-2942
(501) 661-2942
California
Every Woman Counts
California Department of Health Services
(800) 511-2300
(916) 449-5300
Colorado
Women's Wellness Connection
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
(303) 692-2511
Connecticut
Connecticut Early Detection and Prevention Program
Connecticut State Department of Public Health
(860) 509-7804
Delaware
Screening for Life
Division of Public Health
Delaware Department of Health and Social Services
(302) 744-1040
Distrito de Columbia
Project WISH
District of Columbia Department of Health
(202) 442-5900
Florida
Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program
Bureau of Tobacco Free Florida – Cancer Program
Florida Department of Health
(850) 245-4144
Georgia
Breast and Cervical Cancer Program
Office of Women’s Health
Georgia Department of Public Health
(404) 657-6370
Hawái
Hawaii Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program
Hawaii State Department of Health
(808) 692-7449
Idaho
Women's Health Check
Division of Health
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
(800) 926-2588
(208) 332-7311
Illinois
Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program
Office of Women’s Health and Family Services
Illinois Department of Public Health
(888) 522-1282
Indiana
Indiana Breast and Cervical Cancer Program
Indiana Department of Health
(317) 233-7901
Iowa
Care for Yourself
State of Iowa Department of Health and Human Services
(866) 339-7909
Kansas
Early Detection Works
Division of Public Health
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
(877) 277-1368
Kentucky
Kentucky Women's Cancer Screening Program
Division of Women’s Health
Department for Public Health
(844) 249-0708
(502) 564-3236
Louisiana
Louisiana Breast and Cervical Health Program
Louisiana State University School of Public Health
(888) 599-1073
Maine
Maine CDC Breast and Cervical Health Program
(800) 350-5180
Maryland
Breast and Cervical Cancer Program
Maryland Department of Health
(800) 477-9774
Massachusetts
Massachusetts Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (MBCCP)
Massachusetts Department of Health
(877) 414-4447
Michigan
Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program
Cancer Prevention and Control Section
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
(844) 446-8727
(517) 614-9307
Minnesota
SAGE Screening Program
Minnesota Department of Health
(888) 643-2584
(651) 201-5600
Misisipi
Mississippi Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program
Mississippi State Department of Health
(866) 458-4948
(601) 576-7466
Misuri
Show Me Healthy Women Program
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
(866) 726-9926
(573) 522-2845
Montana
Montana Cancer Control Programs
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services
(888) 803-9343
(406) 444-0063
Nebraska
Every Woman Matters Program
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
(402) 471-0929
(800) 532-2227
Nevada
Women's Health Connection
(877) 385-2345
Nuevo Hampshire
Breast and Cervical Cancer Program
Division of Public Health Services
New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services
(603) 271-4931
Nueva Jersey
Cancer Education and Early Detection Program
New Jersey Department of Health
(800) 328-3838
Nuevo Mexico
Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program
New Mexico Department of Health
(833) 525-1811
Nueva York
Cancer Services Program
Bureau of Cancer Prevention and Control
New York State Department of Health
(866) 442-2262
(518) 474-1222
Carolina del Norte
Cancer Prevention and Control Branch
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
(919) 707-5300
Dakota del Norte
Women's Way Program
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services
(800) 449-6636
(701) 328-3398
Ohio
Breast and Cervical Cancer Project
Ohio Department of Health
(844) 430-2227
Oklahoma
Take Charge!
Oklahoma State Department of Health
Chronic Disease Prevention Service
(888) 669-5934
Oregón
Oregon ScreenWise Program
Oregon Health Authority
(877) 255-7070
(971) 673-0581
Pensilvania
Pennsylvania Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program
Pennsylvania Department of Health
En Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia condados: llame a 1 (800) 848-3367
Todos los demás condados: llame a 1 (800) 215-7494
Rhode Island
Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program
Rhode Island Department of Health
(401) 222-4324
Carolina del Sur
Best Chance Network
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
Bureau of Chronic Disease Prevention and Control
Division of Cancer Prevention and Control
(800) 450-4611
Dakota del Sur
All Women Count!
South Dakota Department of Health
(800) 738-2301
Tennessee
Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program
Tennessee Department of Health
(877) 969-6636
Texas
Breast and Cervical Cancer Services Providers
Texas Health and Human Services
(512) 776-7796
Utah
Utah Breast and Cervical Cancer Program
Utah Department of Health and Human Services
(800) 717-1811
Vermont
You First
Vermont Department of Health
(800) 508-2222
Virginia
Every Woman's Life
Virginia Department of Health
(866) 395-4968
Washington
Breast, Cervical and Colon Health Program
Washington State Department of Health
(888) 438-2247
Virginia Occidental
Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
(800) 642-8522
(304) 558-5388
Wisconsin
Well Woman Program
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
(800) 642-7837
Wyoming
Wyoming Cancer Program
Wyoming Department of Health
(800) 264-1296
(307) 777-6004
Territorios
Samoa Estadounidense
Women's Health Care Services
American Samoa Department of Health
011 (684) 633-2135
Guam
Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program
Division of Public Health
Department of Public Health and Social Services
(671) 735-0671
República de las Islas Marshall
Republic of the Marshall Islands Ministry of Health
(692) 625-7710
(692) 625-3355
Islas Marianas del Norte
Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program
Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation
(670) 234-8950
Palau
Ministry of Health and Human Services
Republic of Palau
011 (680) 488-2552
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Program
University of Puerto Rico
Comprehensive Cancer Center
(787) 522-3265
Islas Vírgenes de los Estados Unidos
Family Planning Program
United States Virgin Islands Department of Health
(340) 718-0482
(340) 774-9000
Organizaciones tribales
American Indian Cancer Foundation
Cancer Screenings and Early Detection
(612) 484-9670
Arctic Slope Native Association Limited
Screening for Life Program
(800) 478-3033
(907) 852-9119
Cherokee Nation
Cancer Programs
(918) 453-5000 extensión 5657
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe
Women's Health
(605) 964-0556
Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board
Honor Every Woman Program
(800) 745-3466
(605) 721-1922
Hopi Tribe
Screening Program
(928) 734-1150
Kaw Nation of Oklahoma
Kaw Nation Women's Health
Kanza Health Clinic
(580) 269-2552
Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest, Inc.
Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest, Inc.
(503) 230-9875
Navajo Nation
Navajo Cancer Prevention Program
(928) 871-6348
Southcentral Foundation
Cancer Prevention and Support
(907) 729-3300
Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium
Women's Health
(907) 463-4040
(888) 388-8782
South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency
South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency
(800) 924-3984
(360) 426-3990
Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation
Women's and Pre-Maternal Health
(800) 478-3321
