Comida gratis en Florida: encuentra tu punto de entrega más cercano y los horarios para esta semana

En Estados Unidos (EEUU) existe una acentuada preocupación por la situación alimentaria de sus habitantes, en diferentes estados existen variedad de bancos de alimentos y organizaciones enfocadas en ofrecer asistencia a los más necesitados.
En el caso de Florida, hay algunas que realizan entregas semanales de despensas de alimentos gratuitos, descubra dónde y en qué horarios puede recibir la suya.
Por una parte, tenemos que Feeding Tampa Bay, estará realizando entregas semanales del lunes 3 hasta el sábado 8 de noviembre.
Esta es una de las organizaciones de asistencia alimentaria más grandes del oeste de Florida, su principal misión es acabar con el hambre en los diez condados de la Bahía de Tampa, incluidos Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco y otros.
Feeding Tampa Bay funciona como un centro de distribución, recopilan grandes cantidades de alimentos de productores, minoristas y donantes, y luego los distribuyen a través de una amplia red de socios comunitarios.
31 entregas programadas hasta el sábado 8 de noviembre
Lunes 3 de noviembre
- En POLK | Pilgrims Rest: 1052 N Kettles Ave. Lakeland FL 33805. De 9:00 a 11:00 am
- En PASCO | YMCA Trinity: 8411 Photonics Dr, New Port Richey, FL 34655. De 12:00 a 2:00 pm
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
Para esta jornada se requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Causeway Center: 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619. De 4:00 a 7:00 pm.
Martes 4 de noviembre
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
Requiere registro previo: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En HARDEE | Cutting Edge Ministries: 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 9:30 am a 12:00 pm.
- En POLK | Frostproof Care Center: 23 S Scenic Highway, Frostproof, FL 33843. De 10:00 am a 12:00 pm
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
Puede registrarse en el siguiente enlace: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En PINELLAS | Bethany Christian Methodist Church: 1325 Springdale St. Clearwater, FL 33755. De 3:00 a 4:30 pm.
- En POLK | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Bartow Civic Center: 2250 S Floral Ave, Bartow, FL 33830. De 4:00 a 6:30 pm.
- En PASCO | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* The Volunteer Way: 8061 Congress St, Port Richey, FL 34653. De 4:00 a 5:30 pm
Miércoles 5 de noviembre
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Tampa Underground | Ministerio Mujeres Restauradas por Dios Underground: 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603.
- La fila de vehículos comienza en 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603 debajo del paso elevado 275 para recibir un talón de boleto.
SOLO entre las 7:00 am y las 8:00 am en 4310 N Nebraska Ave
Luego se le dirigirá a 4310 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 para recibir su comida, entre las 8:30 y hasta las 10:30 am.
- En HIGHLANDS | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Hands for Homeless: 106 North Butler Ave, Avon Park, FL 33852. De 9:00 a 10:30 am.
- En POLK | House of Refuge: 640 Burns Ave., Lake Wales, FL 33853. De 2:00 a 3:30 pm.
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 2:00 a 4:00 pm.
Requiere registro: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En POLK | Crystal Lake Elementary: 700 Galvin Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801. De 4:30 a 6:00 pm.
Jueves 6 de noviembre
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709 .De 9:00 a 11:00 am.
Registro en el siguiente enlace: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En HIGHLANDS | Hands for Homeless: 106 N Butler Ave. Avon Park, FL 33825. De 9:30 a 11:00 am.
- En PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:00 a 3:00 pm.
Puede registrarse en el siguiente enlace: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
- En PINELLAS | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* BayCare: Drew Street: 2985 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33759. De 4:00 a 6:30 pm.
- En POLK | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Lakes Church: 1010 E Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33801. De 4:30 a 6:00 pm.
- En PINELLAS | Clearwater First Church of Nazarene: 1875 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764. De 5:00 a 7:00 pm.
Viernes 7 de noviembre
- En PASCO | Gulfview Grace Church: 6639 Hammock Rd, Port Richey FL 34668. De 8:00 a 10:30 am.
- En POLK | Mulberry Community Service Center: 306 Southwest 2nd Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860. De 2:00 a 3:30 pm.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Gardenville Recreation Center: 6219 Symmes Rd, Gibsonton FL, 33534. De 4:00 a 5:30 pm.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Causeway Center: 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619. De 4:00 a 7:00 pm.
- En HARDEE | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Cutting Edge: 3059 Elm St, Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 4:00 a 6:00 pm.
Sábado 8 de noviembre
- En MANATEE | Church of Christ: 204 Martin Luther King Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208. De 7:30 a 9:00 am.
- En PINELLAS | Positive Impact: 1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711. De 9:30 a 11:00 am.
- En HILLSBOROUGH | Dwelling Place Lithia: 6627 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Lithia, FL 33547. De 9:30 a 11:30 am.
- En MANATEE | *EMERGENCY RESPONSE* Desoto Boys & Girls Club: 5236 30th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207. De 10:00 am a 11:30 pm.
Nuevas jornadas móviles anunciadas con Farm Share
Farm Share es una organización sin fines de lucro en Florida dedicada a combatir el hambre y el desperdicio de alimentos.
Este funciona como el banco de alimentos más grande e independiente del estado.
Esta semana ha programado jornadas de despensas de alimentos en el Norte, Centro y el Sur de Florida.
- 14 entregas hasta el 8 de noviembre:
Miércoles 5 de noviembre
- En Miami-The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: A.M. Cohen Temple, 1747 NW 3rd Ave, Miami. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En City of Opa-Locka: Sherbondy Park, 777 Sharazad Blvd, Opa-locka. De 9:30 am a 12:30 pm.
- En Brooksville-You Thrive Florida: VineLife Church, 375 S Broad St, Brooksville. De 10:30 am a 1:30 pm.
Jueves 6 de noviembre
- En Suwannee Co.- First Methodist: 407 Dowling Ave SE, Live Oak. De 8:00 a 9:00 am.
- En Miami-Florida Dept. of Health: 18255 Homestead Ave, Miami. De 10:00 a 1:00 pm.
Viernes 7 de noviembre
- En Helping Hand Welaka: 400 4th Ave, Welaka. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En Miami-Commissioner Joe Carollo: José Martí Park, 351 SW 4th Ave, Miami. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- En Oakland Park-Heart Community Resource Center: Heart Community Resource Center, 3736 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
Sábado 8 de noviembre
- En Tallahassee- Leon County Proctor: Leon County Supervisor of Elections, 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee. De 8:00 a 9:00 am.
- En Miami-Commissioner Kionne McGhee & Christ the King Church: 16000 SW 112th Ave, Miami. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En Miami-State Senator Shevrin Jones & Representative Ashley Gantt: Greater Fellowship Missionary, 2601 NW 65th St, Miami. De 9:00 am a 12:00 pm.
- En Tallahassee- Life Deliverance: Life Deliverance Ministry, 3377 Jim Lee Rd, Tallahassee. De 9:30 a 10:30 am.
- En North Lauderdale-Empower U Community Health Center: 7500 Southgate Blvd, North Lauderdale. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
- En Pembroke Pines-Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis & Broward County Parks and Recreation: 800 Cypress Dr, Pembroke Pines. De 10:00 am a 1:00 pm.
